Image Of Infant At A Cancer Treatment Center Revived With COVID-19 Spin

An image of a woman holding a child at a cancer treatment center during a marrow transplant in USA has resurfaced with claims that it was clicked before a mother succumbed to COVID-19 in Italy.

BOOM found that the image is not related to Italy but was clicked in USA's Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in 1985.

The photograph has been doing the rounds on social media with a heartwarming message that states how a mother infected with COVID-19 wished to see her child for the last time before she died. The message, when translated to Hindi, reads, "Very disheartening incident. Italy's female corona patient was in the third stage which is the last prior to death. In front of her 18-month-old child who was crying a lot. She expressed her last wish in front of the doctor that she wanted to hug her child once. The doctors covered her entire body with wax and rested her child on her chest. The baby was quite soon after. And the mother left the world.''