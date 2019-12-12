Hyderabad Encounter: Justice Srikrishna Refutes Viral Video

A viral post claiming that Justice Srikrishna features in a video appreciating the Cyberabad police for providing justice by killing the four rape accused in an encounter, is misleading. The person in the video is not Justice Srikrishna but a BJP supporter, Suresh Kochattil.

The text with the video claims, "This is Justice SriKrishna . A very upright judge from Mumbai High Court, who was also elevated to the Supreme Court. Resident of Matunga/Wadala. Used to be a regular at Shanmukhananda hall. Please listen to what he says about the Hyderabad encounter and what ails the Judiciary system."

Justice B N Srikrishna, a former Supreme Court judge is renowned for leading the "Srikrishna Commission", which investigated the Bombay riots of 1992-93.

BOOM received the message on its WhatsApp helpline (+917700906111). The person in the video states that the judiciary has failed us and that cases remain unsolved due to the system being broken as well as people having vested interests.









This video is viral on all major social media platforms.













Suresh Kochattil, who also claims on his Facebook profile that he works in the social media cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party, had also taken potshots against the judiciary for being slow and not delivering justice to rape victims on time.



BOOM contacted Justice Srikrishna who clarified that he never recorded any video.

"That is not my video. I am not the one speaking in the video. It is somebody else's work."

















Suresh Kochattil has also posted on his Facebook that he feels flattered on being compared with Justice Srikrishna. He further went on to criticize the judiciary system by saying that if the Supreme Court could attend hearings on Sundays and give up leaves for the Maharashtra assembly, such a mechanism should be adopted for other cases too.








