Harsh Mander's Clipped Jamia Speech And Other News You Almost Believed

1. Harsh Mander's Speech At Jamia Millia Islamia Clipped And Taken Out Of Context





A clipped video of activist Harsh Mander addressing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters outside Jamia Millia Islamia University on December 16, 2019 was viral to substantiate an affidavit filed by the Delhi Police accusing the former of making derogatory statements against the Supreme Court of India. But BOOM accessed a longer speech, where Mander is seen appealing to the protesters to come out in the streets to protect the true ideals of the Constitution of India. Read all the details about Mander's speech here.

2. Did A Shaheen Bagh Protester Test Positive For Coronavirus?





Tweets claiming a woman protester at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh tested positive for Coronavirus yet refused treatment and returned to the protest venue are viral. The viral tweets identify the infected as Nazma begum (43) and also states that she denied treatment despite testing positive. She further went back to Shaheen Bagh. But BOOM found that the claim is false. BOOM reached out to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital and Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. Both denied receiving any Coronavirus patients from Shaheen Bagh. Read more details about this here.

3. Shaheen Bagh Women Being Paid To Protest: Viral Claims Are Back





A video of a relief distribution drive that was carried out in parts of riot-hit Delhi is viral with false claims that women protesters of Shaheen Bagh were paid to demonstrate against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). An image from the viral clip was tweeted by Canadian Twitter influencer Tarek Fatah with the caption, "This video from #ShaheenBagh in Delhi speaks for itself." The same was retweeted by BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya. But BOOM found that the claims around the video are false. The viral video is from a relief distribution drive in Old Mustafabad, Delhi that was held on February 28, 2020. Read all the details around the video here.

4. Image Of A Wounded Syrian Kid Shared As Delhi Riots Victim





A disturbing image of a child, grievously wounded in a Syrian jet raid has resurfaced with claims that it is from north east Delhi, where a child returning from school was attacked by rioters and left bleeding. But BOOM found that the image was clicked in the Syrian capital of Damascus where a child was injured in bombings on February 21, 2018. Read more facts behind this photo here.

5. Coimbatore Restaurant Serving Biryani To Make Hindus Impotent?





A set of unrelated images are viral on social media where it shows a man serving biryani, while others show large amount of tablets in boxes. These images are being shared with claims that it is from a restaurant in Coimbatore which serves biryani laced with tablets to Hindus, which would render them impotent. The claim has been debunked by Coimbatore Police on Twitter, who called out the post as fake news and launched a probe to trace the handle that originally posted it. Read all the details here.









