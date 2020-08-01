Fake Twitter Account Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Surfaces

A fake Twitter account impersonating Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, has surfaced online and claims that the family has enough evidence to prove that the late actor Rajput was murdered by Rhea Chakraborty. The account, in its bio describes itself as Shweta Singh's official Twitter account and makes unverified statements regarding the ongoing investigation into the actor's death.

BOOM found that the account is fake and does not belong to Rajput sister - Shweta Singh Kirti. We also found that the account has mixed up the actor's sisters and uses the photo of his sister Neetu Singh and not that of Shweta.

The reported death of Sushant Singh Rajput has created a furore with several factions of the media and his fans claiming that he was allegedly murdered. The actor's family recently filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty who was said to be in a relationship with the actor. The FIR registered in Bihar accuses Chakraborty of abetment of suicide, mentally harassment and also transferring money from Rajput's account.

Fake Account Spreads Unverified Reports

A recent tweet in Hindi from the impostor account, states that the actor did not die by suicide but was "pushed" to take the step after Chakraborty left with cash and his medical reports. It further claims that "efforts were made to destroy evidence even before his death which adds up to the fact that Rajput was killed."

Click here for the archive of the tweet.

मेरे भाई सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने आत्महत्या नहीं की बल्कि ये एक सुनियोजित तरीके से प्लान करके हत्या की गई है।

उसका पैसा निकाल लेना ,उसकी मौत से 3 दिन पहले मेडिकल रिपोर्ट , डेबिट-क्रेडिट कॉर्ड ले गयी रिया। यह तो यही इशारा करता है कि सबूत को पहले ही मिटाने की कोशिश की गई है। — Sweta Kriti Singh (@iamswetasing) August 1, 2020

The account also questions the Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government and claims the Mumbai police is reluctant transferring the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation because they are hand in glove with the "Bollywood mafia". The tweet from July 28 has garnered more than 7000 retweets.

मेरे भाई सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की हत्या की गयी थी। लेकिन फिर भी मुम्बई सरकार इसकी सीबीआई जांच क्यू नहीं करवा रही हैं। क्या सरकार बोलिवुड के माफिया और खान गैंग के इशारों पर काम कर रही है?मैं सरकार से निवेदन करती हूँ कि जल्द से जल्द सीबीआई जांच करवायें अन्यथा हम सुप्रिम कोर्ट जायेंगे pic.twitter.com/TCIUtcMaHx — Sweta Kriti Singh (@iamswetasing) July 28, 2020

Multiple other tweets have also attacked the Hindi film industry for its alleged links with the underworld.

Fact-Check

BOOM was able to ascertain that the Twitter account was fake and impersonates Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti. A close look at the account shows that its bio is riddled with spelling errors including mistakes in spelling Sushant Singh Rajput's name which has been written as 'Susant'. The account also gets wrong, the name of the sister it aims to impersonate, writing it as Sweta instead of Shweta - the spelling used by her.





The fake account created on July 2, 2020 has over 9000 followers.

Account Claims To Belong To Shweta Singh, But Uses Photo Of Neetu Singh

The account in a bid to look genuine, uses the photo of one of the sisters of Rajput. But while it claims that the account belongs to Shweta Kirti Singh, it in fact uses the photo of another sibling - Neetu Singh.

BOOM ran a reverse image search on the picture and found that the image set as the display picture of the account was taken from the late actor's Facebook page. The actor shared the photo in 2016 with a mothers day wish for his sister.

We scanned through more photos shared by Rajput and found an image on Instagram where he wishes anniversary greetings to the same person as in the Facebook photo and her husband.

We recognised the man in the above photo to be Om Prakash Singh, Rajput' brother-in-law who we had previously contacted for a story. On Om Prakash Singh's Facebook account, we found photos of him and wife, identifying her as Neetu Singh. We then referred to media reports which stated that Neetu, is one of Rajput's four sisters - Shweta, Ritu, Mitu and Neetu.

The image used as the header photo of the profile is a cropped image of Rajput with his siblings, which had gone viral after his death.

BOOM also came across Shweta Singh Kirti's verified Facebook and Instagram accounts. In a recent social media post, Kirti has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'take a look into the investigation'.

Shweta's photo also did not match that in the profile picture used by the fake Twitter account claiming to be her.





