Fake Posts Claim Ex Tata Steel MD Slammed Sanjay Raut In Viral Audio

A viral audio clip claiming former head of Tata Steel Jamshed Jiji Irani has criticised Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut is fake.

BOOM traced the man in the audio, and found that it was a case of mistaken identities, with the audio recorded by Jamshed Salamat Irani and not Jamshed Jiji Irani.

In the one minute forty second audio clip, the man is criticising Shiv Sena leader and Saamna executive editor Sanjay Raut for telling actress Kangana Ranaut to not come back to Mumbai if she feels unsafe in the city. Raut made the comment after Ranaut, who has been at loggerheads with the the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government and the Mumbai Police for it's alleged inaction into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, said that living in Mumbai is like living in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

In the audio clip, the man slams Sanjay Raut and asks the Supreme Court to charge Raut for threatening people. He further urges the central government to implement President's rule in the state. The man further calls Raut the "rotten egg of Shiv Sena" who is "spoiling the name of Maharashtrians".



The audio clip is being shared with the caption: Listen to Jamshed irani, Ex Chairman Tata Steel. What he says to Sanjay Ruat of Shiv Sena.

Twitter and Facebook do not permit the uploading of audio clips. However, users have alluded to the viral clip and have quoted bits from it on Facebook and Twitter.

There's an expletive-filled audio circulating on WA, purportedly of ex-President of Tata Steel & Padma Bhushan recipient, Mr Jamshed Irani & his opinion of the "rotten egg of the Shiv Sena", Sanjay Raut



Twitter doesn't allow uploading audio, so imagine your own choicest words 🤣 — Devi Prasad Rao 🇮🇳 (@DPRArohana) September 7, 2020

Fact Check

BOOM found that the viral clip was recorded by Jamshed Salamat Irani and not the industrialist Jamshed Jiji Irani.

The man in the audio clip also identifies himself as Jamshed Salamat Irani.

BOOM searched for Jamshed Salamat Irani and found this post about him on the Facebook group Parsi Irani Proud Zarathushtis. We got in touch with one of the administrators of the group who confirmed that the viral audio clip was indeed made by Jamshed Salamt Irani.

BOOM spoke to Jamshed Salamat Irani over phone and he confirmed that the audio clip was made by him. He also said that he is not the former Managing Director of Tata Steels.

"Some person shared the audio clip as Jamshed Irani and then everyone thought it was Jamshed Jiji Irani. I have apologised to JJ Irani who is a gem of a person and has done good for thousands of people. And just because of my recording, his name was tarnished," Jamshed Salamat Irani told BOOM.

Tata Steel issued a statement clarifying that Jamshed J Irani did not create the viral audio clip.