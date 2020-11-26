Fake Graphic Claims Sambit Patra's 'Daughter' Eloped With A Muslim Man

A graphic claiming the 'daughter' of Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Sambit Patra has eloped with a Muslim man, is false and has been created using a 'meme generator' website.

BOOM found that the viral image has been created using a breaking news template and an unrelated photo of Patra.



The viral screenshot has a logo of TV news channel ABP Live and a ticker in Hindi which translates to 'Sambit's daughter does jihad...Sambit Patra's daughter elopes with a Muslim man'.

(Hindi: संबित की बेटी ने रचाया जिहाद...संबित पात्रा की बेटी मुस्लिम युवक संग फरार)

The screen grab is viral in the backdrop of the recent decision taken by the Uttar Pradesh government on religious conversions for marriages.



Check the viral posts here and access its archived version here and here.

Viral on Facebook

Fact Check

Upon checking the viral post closely, we found a logo on the top right corner which has been concealed by asterisk symbols.





BOOM has earlier debunked similar claims wherein breaking news template had been created by using 'Break Your Own News' meme generator.





Using the website, one can insert any image, give a headline and ticker of their choice and create a 'breaking news' meme.

We also traced the image of Sambit Patra that was used in creating the meme.





BOOM could not find credible details about Sambit Patra's family online.



