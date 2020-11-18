A disturbing video of a charred corpse on fire in Karnataka's Mysuru is viral as an incident from Uttar Pradesh on Facebook. The footage is viral in the backdrop of multiple incidents of atrocities against women in Uttar Pradesh, which were recently reported.

The video contains shocking visuals of a female corpse burning, as a few people watch. BOOM has chosen not to include the clip because of its disturbing content.

It is doing the rounds on Facebook with a caption in Bangla that reads, "This is our own India. Can someone be burnt like this? Is this what woman empowerment means? This is how daughters are being killed in Uttar Pradesh." Original text in Bangla: হে এটাই আমাদের তথাকথিত ভারত; এভাবে জ্বালিয়ে দেওয়া যায়? এটাই নারী স্বাধীনতা? উত্তর প্রদেশে এভাবেই চলছে বেটি নিধন! )

A few of the the Facebook posts have been archived here and here. (Viewers' discretion advised)



Screenshot of the facebook post with video.

Incident from Mysuru, Karnataka BOOM was able to ascertain that the incident occurred in Mysuru district of Karnataka. We broke the video into key frames and ran a reverse image search; we were directed to a news report in Kannada by Saakshatv with images from the incident. Taking cue, we searched with relevant keywords and found a news report in the Times of India published on November 9, 2020 with a similar description of the incident. According to the report, the incident took place in Kellur village under the Periyapatna Police station.





According to the Times of India report, the victim's age was between 18-20 years. The police suspected that the victim was murdered elsewhere and her body was set on fire at the spot, where morning walkers found it. The report quoted police sources as saying, "The body portion from Head to Knee has been burnt beyond scope of identification."



Mysuru SP CB Rishyanth and other sernior officials visited the spot and reviewed the investigation as well.



