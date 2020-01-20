Did Jashodaben Modi Protest At Shaheen Bagh Against CAA?

Social media posts featuring an image of Jashodaben Modi with the claim that she is protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act with women at Shaheen Bagh, is misleading as the image is from 2016 and not related to the current protests.

The image shows Jashodaben sitting with a group of women in what looks like a protest and has gone viral on Facebook and Twitter with a sarcastic caption that takes a dig at the prime minister.



(Hindi caption - "भक्तो तुम्हारी अम्मा यसोदा मैया भी #ShaheenBaghProtest पहुंच गई पैसे लेने ...🧐 लेकिन तुम्हारे पप्पा #मोदीजी_शाहीनबाग_कब_आओगे")





Jashodaben Modi, a retired primary school teacher is the estranged wife of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Led mostly by Muslim woman, Shaheen Bagh protests against the CAA, NRC and NPR have been going on since December 15th, 2019. The agitation began right after the Delhi Police crackdown on the Jamia Millia students who were protesting against the new citizenship law.

FACT-CHECK

BOOM ran a reverse image search and found that the image is quite old. We found the image in a report by Deccan Chronicle from February 13th, 2016 with a headline, "Narendra Modi's wife fasts for orphans, slum dwellers"

The image in the article has been titled, "Jashodaben Modi, wife of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the hunger strike against the demolition of slums during monsoon, at Azad Maidan. (Photo: DC)"





At the event, after the media requested for Jashodaben to speak, she said in Gujarati, "I want to work for orphan children, destitute and slum dwellers. The slums should not be demolished. I am fasting for them today. I want to work for a social cause," as reported by Deccan Chronicle.



We also found a report by The Hindu which carried another image from the same event taken from a different angle.

