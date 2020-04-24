Delhi Police Says Azaan Can Be Carried Out Following NGT Guidelines

A video clip showing a policeman tell a Muslim woman that Delhi's Lieutenant Governor has forbidden azaan or the Islamic call to prayer, during the lockdown period, has taken social media by storm.

BOOM, meanwhile, contacted Delhi police and learnt that azaan has not been banned during the lockdown period but it has to be carried out in accordance with the guidelines laid out by the National Green Tribunal. However, congregation at mosques or other religious places to offer namaaz during lockdown is not allowed.

A clip that has now gone viral, shows two policemen talking to the residents of an area. One of the cops say, "First and foremost, azaan is totally banned. Azaan cannot be carried out as per LG saaheb's order." To this, a woman says, "No, if the Haafiz is in mosque, azaan will be carried out but no one is congregating for namaaz." One of the cop then reiterates his statement. He adds, "Even azaan has been banned." The cops and the residents continue to argue over the next several seconds. It is not known where the video was recorded.

A caption with the viral video claims 'Ban on offering azaan from mosque in Delhi'. Watch the viral video below.





The same video is quite viral with similar claims on Twitter.

The video went viral on the first day of Ramzan, the month long fasting period of Muslims. Captions with several videos purportedly claim that Delhi Police has ordered the ban in the name of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.





Fact Check

When BOOM contacted Delhi police Public Relations Officer ACP Anil Mittal on Friday, he told us that no such ban is in place.

"We have clarified that azaan will be allowed as per the NGT order," Mittal said. When BOOM asked Mittal about the video, he told us that the Delhi police is looking into the matter and will talk to the police officials concerned.

A tweet shared from the official handle of Delhi police also reiterated the PRO's claim.



The tweet also appeals to people to follow lockdown rules while observing roza and offering prayers.





Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia also cleared the air on the issue quote tweeting a request for the same.

Sisodia's tweet says 'There's no ban on azaan. However, congregations at mosques or any other religious place for namaz during lockdown is completely banned.'

अजान के लिए कोई पाबंदी नहीं है. लॉकडाउन में मस्जिदों में नमाज़ के लिए इकट्ठा होने या किसी अन्य धार्मिक स्थल पर पूजा आदि के लिए लोगों के इकट्ठा होने पर पूरी तरह पाबंदी है. https://t.co/OxYGiqaIrR — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 24, 2020

What Does The NGT Guideline Say



It is worth mentioning here that earlier in 2018, ban was sought on the use of loudspeakers in mosques. A plea was filed by NGO Akhand Bharat Morcha seeking a ban on use of loudspeakers alleging that illegal use of loudspeakers adversely affected the health of residents living in the area. Read more about this here.

To know more about the tribunal's guidelines on noise pollution, click here.