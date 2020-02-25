Delhi CAA Riots: Fake News Of DCP Amit Sharma's Death Goes Viral

Viral Facebook posts claiming Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Sharma, succumbed to his injuries after getting injured during the riots between pro- and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters in Northeast Delhi on February 24 2020, are false.

BOOM reached out to Delhi Police PRO Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anil Mittal who confirmed that Sharma has been operated on successfully and his condition is now stable.

"DCP Sharma has been successfully operated and is out of danger," ACP Anil Mittal, Delhi Police PRO told BOOM. "His condition is now stated to be stable."

Sharma underwent a surgery after he lost consciousness suffering injuries in riots that broke out in Delhi's Gokulpuri area on Monday. Sharma's car was reportedly set on fire.

Multiple posts have been shared with claims that DCP Amit Sharma lost his life after being attacked by 'Muslim rioters' in Delhi. One such post, shared more than 160 times at the time of writing this article, has a screengrab of DCP Sharma from a news bulletin, along with a condolence message.

The caption, when translated to English, reads, "sad news; After Constable Ratan Lal, DCP Amit Sharma is also no more. Muslim riots Delhi." (Original text in Hindi: "दुखद खबर" कांस्टेबल रतनलाल के बाद डीसीपी अमित शर्मा भी नहीं रहे..मुस्लिम दंगा दिल्ली)

Click here for an archive of the post. Below is a screenshot of the same.





The same message is viral on Twitter.





In a tweet news agency ANI confirmed that Sharma was out of danger.

Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma who was injured during clashes between two groups in Delhi's Gokulpuri yesterday, is now conscious at a hospital. He underwent a surgery last night and his CT Scan was done this morning. He is safe and out of danger. https://t.co/jBFir6BrXi — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Head constable Ratan Lal of Delhi Police lost his life on Monday during riots between pro- and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act groups in east Delhi. (Read more about it here) At least seven have been killed in the violence of February 24, with almost 80 injured.











