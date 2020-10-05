Abduction Video From Karnataka Viral As Uttar Pradesh

A CCTV footage of an abduction of a woman in broad daylight in Karnataka has resurfaced with claims that it is from Uttar Pradesh in the backdrop of the alleged gangrape incident of Hathras. BOOM found that the incident is from Kolar, Karnataka, where a woman was kidnapped for refusing a marriage proposal.

The video shows a phone recording of a close circuit camera footage of two women walking in a busy street during daytime. Moments later, one is grabbed and pulled into the car by a man emerging from the moving vehicle. The other woman can be seen resisting the victim's abduction.

The video is viral on Facebook and Twitter with questions being raised about the safety of women in Uttar Pradesh and linking the video to the recent incident in Hathras, where four men were arrested for allegedly gang raping, torturing and murdering a Dalit woman. The woman succumbed to her injuries on September 25 in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. The attack on the victim and her subsequent funeral by the Uttar Pradesh police in the wee hours of September 30 has sparked a massive outrage in the country.

Several posts and tweets with the CCTV footage have been captioned as, "Women are being abducted in Uttar Pradesh in broad daylight. Blind bhakts are still blindfolded. Media ask for Yogi (Adityanath) resignation." (Original text in Hindi: उत्तर प्रदेश में दिनदहाड़े बेटियों को उठाया जा रहा है अंधभक्त अभी भी आंखों पर पट्टी चढ़ाए हैं #मीडिया_योगी_का_इस्तीफा_माँगो)





The video is also doing the rounds with several taking a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states and how it has been unsafe for women.

देखिये कैसे bjp काल में लड़कियों को

उठाया जा रहा है,अब देश में बेटियाँ सुरक्षित

नहीं रह गई हैं, bjp मतलब बलात्कारी जनता पार्टी...💁‍♂️🙆‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/VnNJBtVrHT — shaziatasneem (@syedtasneem221) October 2, 2020

BOOM was able to ascertain that the video is from Karnataka as people can be heard speaking in Kannada in the background. We ran a keyword search and found news reports which state that the incident happened in Kolar district of Karnataka in August this year. Screenshot of the CCTV footage has been used to report the incident in The News Minute, headlined as, "Karnataka man kidnaps woman in broad daylight for refusing marriage, caught on CCTV."

Kolar Superintendent of Police Karthik Reddy told The News Minute that the woman was kidnapped and then confined to a lodge in Tumakuru district where the kidnapper Shivshankar attempted to convince her to marry him. However, the woman managed to intimate her family members soon about her whereabouts.

The video and the incident received coverage by several news outlets. Read here .

