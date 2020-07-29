2018 Video Of Dhol Tasha Performance Peddled As Ram Mandir Celebration

A two-year-old video of a Dhol Tasha group perform in a street in Spain, is being shared falsely claiming that it shows Indians celebrating abroad the upcoming construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

In the viral video, a team of drummers seen performing in a street with foreigners watching the performance. The clip is being shared in the backdrop of the stone laying ceremony for Ram Mandir construction that is scheduled for August 5, 2020.

The 2.20 minutes clip was tweeted by Roop Darak, Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Telangana State spokesperson, with the caption, "Indians have already started celebrations in Spain on this occasion of building Rama's temple in ram land in Ayodhya."

Indians have already started * celebrations * in Spain on this occasion of building Rama's temple in ram land in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/5RBfM238f3 — Roop Darak BHARTIYA (@iRupND) July 28, 2020

Celebrations 💥💥💥💥💥💥have already started in Spain on this occasion of building Rama's temple in ram land in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/gBvn1UXrxb — Sherlock Holmes 📘 (@Sherlock_Holmze) July 29, 2020

We broke the video into keyframes and ran a reverse image search using Yandex, whose search results showed that the original video was posted by Swargandhar dhol tasha group on their YouTube channel on October 16, 2018.

The caption of the video reads, "Dhol Tasha on the streets of Spain (2) - Swargandhar Dhol Tasha Pathak"

On comparing the YouTube video with the viral clip we found that both were the same.

On searching for 'Swargandhar Dhol Tasha Pathak' we found a Mid-day article from June 2018 that stated that it was a Mumbai based Puneri Dhol Tasha group that was set to perform at the IX International Festival Of Folklore in Lloret de Mar, a UNESCO-partnered folk music festival in Spain.



BOOM contacted Prasad Pimpale, founder of Swargandhar Dhol Tasha group who told us that the video is from June 2018, when the group had actually gone to Spain and performed at a street rally event.

"The video is from June 2018 when we had gone to Spain to perform at an International festival. There we were invited to perform at a street rally where groups from different countries were also performing, this video is was shot during that street performance," said Pimpale.

The upcoming foundation stone laying ceremony on August 5 for the Ram Mandir has triggered a wave of misinformation. BOOM previously debunked a six-year-old 3D animation video of a Jain temple which was passed off as the design for the upcoming structure and a picture of late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi flanked by a group of Krishna devotees that was shared falsely linking it to the 1989 foundation stone laying ceremony at the then disputed site.

