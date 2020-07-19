2017 Molestation Video Of Two Women In UP Revived

Disturbing footage of molestation of two women that occurred in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, has resurfaced with several netizens claiming it to be a recent incident. The video shows distressing visuals of the two women being groped and molested by a group of men on a dirt road, as they beg for release from the perpetrators.

BOOM found that the clip is from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, where the women were filmed during the harassment. UP Police made arrests after the video was viral on social media.

Viral posts have been captioned as, "This is happening with our daughters in the areas where there is a Muslim majority; Think, if it is you tomorrow. If you cannot understand seeing this, then even God cannot save you." (Original caption in Hindi: "ये हो रहा है #मुस्लिम_बहुसंख्यक इलाकों में #हिन्दू बहू - बेटियों के साथ!, सोचो अगर कल ये तुम्हारे साथ हो इसको देखकर भी अगर तुम्हारी समझ में नहीं आता तो तुम्हे भगवान भी नहीं बचा सकते।")

The video is distressing in nature, viewers discretion advised.

BOOM ran a reverse image search on a few of its keyframes and found that the clip is from 2017. The incident occurred in Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh, where two women were filmed being molested by 14 men, on May 22, 2017.The article headlined as 'In UP, 14 Men Molest 2 Women. They Make A Video And Post It Online,' dated May 29, 2017, states, how a group of 14 men molested two women near a village under the Tanda police station. The video was filmed by one of the accused on their mobile phones and they decided to circulate it on social media.

Since neither the victims nor their family came forward to lodge a complaint, the police launched an FIR themselves according to a Firstpost report. All 14 men in the video were identified. Shah Nawaz, the main accused in the case, who had filmed the incident on his cell phone, was apprehended first.

Later, ten of the accused were arrested, who were then sent to jail after being produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Pramod Kumar on May 31.

A frame by frame comparison of news reports of the incident by various channels and the new video corroborates the same.





InKhabar had covered the same incident in their report.







