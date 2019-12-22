2016 Maratha Agitation Photo Resurfaces As Gathering In Support Of CAA

A photograph of a 2016 Maratha protest rally has resurfaced with claims that it is a gathering held by Rajputs of Rajasthan in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A user named Bishan Singh Rathore Harnawa (@BishanSinghRat4) shared the photo, which shows a sea of protesters with saffron flags. The photo has been captioned as, (translated from Hindi): "Till now those opposing the government were jumping. The people of Rajputana have given them a strong answer. Rajasthanis not only kill the enemy in their own house but also know how to stand with the country when the time comes. We are proud of our Rajasthan and its heroes. Long Live Mother India!".

Click here for an archived version of the tweet.



Screenshot of the tweet.



This post has been shared in the wake of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests that have erupted across the country. The protests have triggered brutal police crackdown leading to several deaths.

Fact Check

A reverse image search led us to the same photograph that was carried in a news report of Indian Express on September 24, 2016 with the headline, "Kopardi rape case: Congress rivals in show of strength at Maratha protest rally in Ahmednagar."





The image was taken in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, where people had gathered in large numbers in support of the Maratha Kranti Morcha, a series of protests organised by the Maratha community. The protests were triggered by the rape and murder of a Maratha girl at Kopardi village earlier.

