Video Of Couple Paraded Naked In Rajasthan Shared With Fake Claim

A 2017 footage of a couple paraded naked in Rajasthan is being shared with the false claim that it shows the plight of Christians in Odisha.

Twitter handle @MICKYLEAKS_MGR shared the video, without any specific claim and tagged BOOM with the tweet.

The video showed a young man and woman being paraded naked, surrounded by a large group of people. The crowd could be heard jeering at the couple, while some others could be seen hitting them with sticks.



Upon watching the video, BOOM observed that a layer of audio has been added in Telugu which states that the video shows how Christians are treated in India. The Telugu commentary goes on to claim that the video shows a Christian couple being paraded naked in Odisha.





The video was not included in the article due to its distressing nature.

Fact Check

A reverse image search led us to a fact check by Jansatta in 2017, which carried a screenshot of the same video. According to the article, the video was shot in Rajasthan's Banswara district in Shambhupura village on April 19, 2017. The article also stated that the same video was viral in 2017 as an incident in Gujarat.



BOOM also found an article by Hindustan Times that gave a detailed account of the incident. The article stated that the man in the video eloped with his cousin and ran away to Gujarat to flee the wrath of their families. However, they were brought back to the village, beaten up, stripped naked and paraded.

The police told Hindustan Times that a "khap-like order was issued in the village to teach the couple a lesson as they were in a relationship in spite of being cousins. The family members said that they didn't have any option but to be mute spectators when the incident took place."

NDTV also published a report on YouTube, where you can see the assailants from the video being escorted by the police.



