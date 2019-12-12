No, A Hanuman Idol Was Not Found At A 5-Acre Plot In Ayodhya

Social media posts claiming a Hanuman idol was excavated in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh at a five acre plot meant to be an alternative site to build a mosque, are false.



The image is from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and not Ayodhya. Moreover the photowas taken in July 2019, months prior to the Supreme Court's verdict on the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site.

The image shows a few policemen and a civilians looking upon a large Hanuman idol in a seated posture in a large open pit.



















The photo is going around with a caption which claims, "while digging five acres of land allotted to Babri Masjid they found Lord Hanuman's idol in the land, It shows Ayodhya is land of Lord Ram."









The claim is doing rounds of Twitter too.





While digging five acres of land allotted to Babri masjid they found Lord Hanuman's idol in the land. It shows Ayodhya is land of Lord Ram pic.twitter.com/il6NIZe5Uo — ParthaSarathy SanthanaKrishnan (@par_tha12345) December 11, 2019 Jai Shri Ram.🙏🙏



While digging five acres of land allotted to Babri masjid they found Lord Hanuman's idol in the land. It shows Ayodhya is land of Lord Ram. pic.twitter.com/3S5wYH4Gsn — Yajathri.U (@yajathri) December 12, 2019







While digging five acres of land allotted to Babri masjid they found Lord Hanuman's idol in the land. It shows Ayodhya is land of Lord Ram pic.twitter.com/uiXFXXz1Dx — இந்துசேனை (@HinduSenai) December 9, 2019

FACT CHECK

A reverse image search of the photo shows similar images of the idol shared on social media prior to the SC verdict. The image of the same Hanuman statue was shared on Facebook in July this year, with a different claim. A Facebook user shared a set of three images with a caption that translates to "the beautiful idol of Bajrang Bali was found while digging near Sookhi Sevaniya Vidisha road of Barakhedi village of Bhopal. Heart felt blessed looking at this astonishing Bajrang Bali idol" Original text 'भोपाल के गांव बरखेड़ी सूखी सेवनिया विदिशा रोड के पास खुदाई के दौरान बजरंग बली की यह मूर्ति निकली है जो बेहद खूबसूरत है बजरंग बली का यह अदभुद रूप देखते ही बनता है वास्तव में इस प्रतिमा के दर्शन करके मन प्रसन्न हो गया'







One of the shared images shows is the same as the one seen in the viral post











Using Hindi keywords we found a news article by Dainik Bhasker titled 'Hanuman statue found during excavation' from July this year.

on July 13, 2019 showing different images of the statue. The story of the statue was also published also by Patrika on July 13, 2019 showing different images of the statue. The statue was found at Barkheda Abdulla, a village 25 kilometers away from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, when the land was being dug for plantation, Patrika reported. Locals thronged the site as soon as the news spread and started offering prayers. Local administration had to deploy police at the site. The article also stated that it was yet to be investigated whether the statue is new or ancient though it looked clean.

On November 9, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of granting the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya to representatives of the Hindu community through a government trust, which has built a pathway for the construction of a Ram temple. The court also ruled that the Sunni Waqf Board be granted a 5-acre plot of land in Ayodhya elsewhere for the construction of a mosque. The plot of land to build a mosque has not been allotted and the issue is highly contentious within the Muslim community.

Therefore the claim that the idol was found at the five acre plot is false.

