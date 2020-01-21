U.S. Observes February 19th As 'World Chhatrapati Shivaji Day'?

By - BOOM FACT Check Team
  |  21 Jan 2020 10:06 AM GMT

WhatsApp forwards stating that the U.S. government declared February 19th as 'World Chhatrapati Shivaji Day' are viral on social media with many believing them. But while checking for the authenticity of the claim, BOOM found that the claim is absolutely false. The list of commemorative days observed in the U.S. doesn't include 'World Chhatrapati Shivaji Day' in it. Watch this episode of Fact Vs Fiction to know all the facts!

Chhatrapati Shivaji World Chhatrapati Shivaji Day Video FactCheck 
