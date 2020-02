It is claimed that Wuhan institute did a study on bats and bat hunters in Nagaland, for which they will be probed. The Hindu published an article with this headline connecting it to the Wuhan institute and Coronavirus. But BOOM found that the study was published in October 2019, months before the outbreak of 2019nCov. Watch this episode of Facts Vs Fiction to know what happened.

Read more about the story: Click Here