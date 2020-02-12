Rahul Gandhi & Sudhir Chaudhary - Latest Targets of Fake News
Fake claims stating that Rahul Gandhi blamed Narendra Modi for the unemployment among eagles and another stating that Delhiites ransacked Zee News' Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary after his remark where he called the Delhi voters freeloaders were being spread across platforms after exit polls revealed AAP to be frontrunners in Delhi Election Results. Watch this episode of Fact Vs Fiction to know the truth behind these fake claims.
Next Story