Fake News Around Hyderabad Rape-Murder Case: Part - 1

A 26-year old veterinary doctor was gang raped, murdered and then set on fire allegedly by four men in the outskirts of Hyderabad on November 28. Now, there is a lot of misinformation going viral on social media. Many netizens including Amit Malviya, Madhu Kishwar, Suresh Chavhanke gave the incident communal overtones by claiming that Muslims were behind the heinous crime.

There is even a graphic video viral which claims to show accused in the Hyderabad vet's case. But BOOM found that the video is actually from an incident that happened 2 days before the Hyderabad incident where a minor girl was raped by a young man in Chittoor district.

There is even a helpline number viral - The Nirbhaya Helpline which was discontinued in 2018.

Watch this episode of Fact Vs Fiction, to know all the facts behind these claims.

