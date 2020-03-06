Did Harsh Mander's Speech At Jamia Incite Violence?

Activist Harsh Mander's speech at Jamia Millia Islamia on the 16th of December, 2019 has gone viral with claims that Mander instigated violence. BJP IT cell head, Amit Malviya shared the video with the same claim and Times Now even ran a Prime Time debate on the same. But BOOM's investigation revealed that the video is clipped and taken out of context. Watch this episode of Fact vs Fiction to know all the details.

