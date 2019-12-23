CAA2019 : Misinformation Around Police Action

With the Citizenship Amendment Act protests going on across the country, now there is misinformation spreading around police action as well. Claims stating that the police have joined the protests and that they are saying no to lathi charge Innocents is viral. Watch this episode of Fact Vs Fiction to know all the claims going viral. With the CAA protests going on across the country, now there is misinformation spreading around police action as well. Claims stating that the police have joined the protests and that they are saying no to lathi charge Innocents is viral. Watch this episode of Fact Vs Fiction to know all the claims going viral.