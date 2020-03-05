Biryani Served To Make Hindus Impotent?

By - BOOM FACT Check Team
  |  5 March 2020 1:02 PM GMT

Biryani Served To Make Hindus Impotent?A set of images on social media showing a man serving biryani and a large amount of tablets in boxes are viral stating that this is a restaurant in Coimbatore serving Biryani laced with tablets to Hindus which would render them impotent. But BOOM found that the facts are a little different than the claim that is viral. Watch this episode of Fact Vs Fiction to know the details.

Fact vs Fiction FAKE NEWS FactCheck 
