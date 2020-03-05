Biryani Served To Make Hindus Impotent?
Biryani Served To Make Hindus Impotent?A set of images on social media showing a man serving biryani and a large amount of tablets in boxes are viral stating that this is a restaurant in Coimbatore serving Biryani laced with tablets to Hindus which would render them impotent. But BOOM found that the facts are a little different than the claim that is viral. Watch this episode of Fact Vs Fiction to know the details.
Updated On: 2020-03-05T18:33:09+05:30
Next Story