Avoid Ice Creams And Cold Drinks To Avoid Coronavirus?

A message urging people to avoid ice creams and cold drinks for the next 90 days to prevent Coronavirus is viral on social media. The message states that the deadly virus that China is facing may come to India soon.

But BOOM found that the virus does not spread through the consumption of substances such as ice creams, cold drinks, and sweets which are commonly considered to cause colds in individuals.

