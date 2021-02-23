West Bengal Polls: BJP, TMC Spent Nearly ₹ 2 Cr On FB Ads In 90 Days

Facebook pages run by Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party spent a whopping amount of ₹ 1.96 crore on political ads on the platform targetting users in West Bengal in the past 90 days, just months ahead of the elections in the state.

Furthermore, an amount of ₹ 30.4 lakh was spent on slanderous ads by dubious pages with no clear affiliation to any specific party, which targeted either BJP or TMC leaders. These pages had provided contact details that were unreachable, along with dubious postal addresses.

BOOM looked through the top 13 pages (pages spending over ₹ 1 lakh) and accessed the spending details in the past 90 days through Facebook's ad library report to find some interesting trends.

While TMC's expenditure is mostly concentrated on promoting posts by a single page - Banglar Gorbo Mamata, BJP divided its expenditure through at least four different pages run officially by the party.



TMC Outspends BJP

The last time BJP was pitted against TMC, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling party at Centre far outspent the ruling party in West Bengal. However, ahead of the state elections, a closer look at their expenditure points to the opposite trend.

TMC-backed page 'Banglar Gorbo Mamata', with 27 lakh followers, was the highest spender with an amount of ₹ 86.2 lakh spent on Facebook ads. According to the advertiser's details provided, the ads were posted by political consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC), who is currently in charge of running TMC's campaign.

Following far behind are two BJP-backed pages - Amar Poribar BJP Poribar (My family is a BJP family) and Aar Noi Annay (no more injustice) - which spent ₹ 32.9 lakh and ₹ 30.4 lakh, respectively.

Then comes two more BJP-run pages Modipara and BJP West Bengal's official Facebook page, spending around ₹ 4.75 lakh and ₹ 3.34 lakh, respectively.

Following behind are two pages run by IPAC itself - Youth in politics and Team PK - which has spent ₹ 2.13 lakh and ₹ 2.02 lakh, respectively. While most of the ads posted by these pages are aimed at promoting the work by IPAC and its founder Prashant Kishar (popularly known as PK in West Bengal), we found some of the ads to also promote posts run by TMC pages.

Another TMC-run page 'Drishtibhongi দৃষ্টিভঙ্গি' also features in the list with an expenditure of ₹ 1.75 lakh.

At the end of the list are two BJP-linked pages named চুপচাপ কমল ছাপ (roughly translates to 'Be calm and vote lotus - BJP's symbol) and the official page of former TMC leader Rajib Banerjee - who recently quit the party to join BJP. These pages spent ₹ 1.27 lakh and ₹ 1 lakh, respectively.

Overall, TMC spent ₹ 87.9 lakh, while BJP's expenditure lies at ₹ 73.6 lakh, among the top 13 pages we looked through. We found that while most of TMC's expenditure was concentrated on promoting posts made by the page 'Banglar Gorbo Mamata', BJP's expenditure was divided into four different pages - Amar Poribar BJP Poribar, Aar Noi Annay, Modipara and BJP West Bengal.

IPAC was far behind these two parties, with an overall expenditure of ₹ 4.14 lakh.

The other contenders in the election - CPI(M), Congress and AIMIM - were nowhere to be found among the top spending pages on Facebook political ads - fortifying the perception that the fight is concentrated between TMC and BJP. While CPI(M) Bengal has spent around ₹ 90,000 on ads in the past 90 days, Indian National Congress - West Bengal had only spent a meagre amount of ₹ 800 on promoting Facebook ads.

The Mud-slingers



We also found three pages running slander campaigns against either TMC or BJP, without any clear link to a political party, that had spent an overall amount of ₹ 30.4 lakh in the past 90 days.

Among them, the highest spender is a page named 'Khotikarok Modi' (translates to 'Harmful Modi'), that runs smear campaigns against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. This page had spent a considerable amount of ₹ 26.9 lakh in the past 90 days.



The two other pages are Nirmamata and The Frustrated Bengali, spending ₹ 1.94 lakh and ₹ 1.65 lakh, respectively, and targetted West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and her party TMC.

Overall, the pages targetting the BJP spent around 8.5 times more than the pages targetting TMC.

Neither of these pages provided details that could be linked to either BJP or TMC in anyway. Furthermore, they have provided contact details there were unreachable.

BJP and TMC are pitted in a bitter political battle early this year in the upcoming legislative elections in West Bengal. The last time both the parties faced off against the other, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP made a sweeping gain of 16 parliamentary seats, going from 2 to 18, while the TMC lost 12 seats, falling from 34 to 22.

This, along with the fierce campaigns run by both the parties, have created a perception that the upcoming battle for the state is primarily between both these parties.

