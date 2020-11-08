US Elections: What Happens Till Inauguration Day?

One of the most awaited events of this year - the United States Presidential Elections - has finally come to an end with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris being projected as the new President and Vice President respectively.



However, it will take a little more than two months for Biden to take oath on inauguration day on January 20, 2021. What happens till then?

This is when the Electoral College takes over. Voters in the US do not directly vote for their preferred candidate, but for electors in their state. These 538 electors, each representing a congressional district and a senate seat per state, forms the Electoral College, which votes for the candidate to become President.

While the elections are done with in November, the process of certifying votes, choosing the electors and finally tallying their votes, takes around 2 months. The following timeline explains what happens between the Election Day to the Inauguration Day.





