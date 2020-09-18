PayTM Removed From Google Play Store For Policy Violation

Paytm's flagship application has been removed from Google Play Store, the company confirmed. Paytm confirm its removal on Twitter but reassured its customers that those with the app could use it normally, and that the money in their Wallet and accounts are safe.





Dear Paytm'ers,



Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon.



All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal. — Paytm (@Paytm) September 18, 2020



The removal of the app is being attributed to Paytm reportedly violating Google Play's gambling policy. This has come on a day when Google has released its updated Play Store gambling policy through a blog by Suzanna Frey, the Product Vice President for Android Security and Privacy, where it states,

"We don't allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies".

Further, it states that it notifies the developer before taking action and will remove the app until the developer brings it into compliance. On repeated violations, Google could terminate the developer's account. Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that Google continues to be in touch with the developers to bring the app back.

Paytm's flagship apps offers a basket of services, from recharges, payments, bookings, e-commerce to investments and payment banking services. Other apps by the same developer, such as PayTM Mall, PayTM Money and PayTM for Business are still live.

BOOM has reached out to a Google spokesperson for clarifications, and this story will be updated on hearing from them.

