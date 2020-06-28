As COVID-19 Cases Rise, All Movement Restricted To 2 Km: Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police sent out a message on Sunday to appeal to the residents of the city to restrict their movements to 2 km radius from their residences, as the city continues to see rising cases of COVID-19.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey also addressed the state on Sunday to reiterate the appeal made by Mumbai police and urge people to avoid going outdoors. "COVID-19 is not over yet, we will tackle this issue together. We should not be restless and go out unnecessarily," he said.

On Saturday, 1402 new cases and 41 deaths were reported in the city, bringing the overall number of cases and the death toll to 74252 and 4284, respectively. The city continues to be the biggest contributor to rising cases in Maharashtra - the worst affected state with over 1.5 lakh confirmed cases.

On May 31, the Maharashtra government announced "Mission Begin Again", to slowly lift restrictions on movement in a phased manner throughout the month of June. The first two weeks of June saw the reopening of public spaces for outdoor physical activities, opening of shops and market places with social distancing norms and also that of private offices with limited employee attendance.

Parlours and salons falling outside of containment zones opened up with increased safety guidelines on Sunday, after more than three months of closure. However, as the disease shows no signs of abating, people have been asked to restrict their visits to markets, parlours and salons to within 2km radius from their homes.

Mumbai Police PRO Pranay Ashok sent out the following message:



An appeal to all Mumbaikars! While many activities have been permitted under the Mission Begin Again guidelines issued by State Government making the movement of people easier, the threat of COVID-19 still persists in the city. It is absolutely necessary that we all follow the norms of personal safety and social distancing.While many activities have been permitted under the Mission Begin Again guidelines issued by State Government making the movement of people easier, the threat of COVID-19 still persists in the city. It is absolutely necessary that we all follow the norms of personal safety and social distancing. However, many people in the city have been found violating these norms, thereby endangering their own health as well as that of others in their vicinity. Mumbai Police appeals to all citizens to adhere to the lockdown guidelines as issued by the State Government strictly and ensure the following while moving out: All movement outdoors should be restricted for essential activities only. While moving outdoors, wearing of face masks is compulsory. Visit to markets, salons, barber shops etc. shall be restricted to those within a radius of 2 Km from residence only. Movement outside this radius for shopping etc. is strictly prohibited. Similarly, outdoor movement for the purpose of exercise is strictly restricted to open spaces within a radius of 2km from place of residence. Movement beyond 2 Km is permitted only for attending office or medical emergencies. Social distancing norms are to be followed compulsorily at all times.Strict action will be taken against all persons who violate the above norms. Shops/markets not following social distancing norms will be closed down. No movement of persons except for essential activities is allowed during night curfew between 2100 hours to 0500 hours. Any violation of the night curfew shall be strictly penalised. All vehicles found plying away from their local area without a valid reason will be compulsorily impounded. It is our sincere appeal that all citizens behave responsibly and avoid unnecessary movement. The onus of defeating COVID-19 lies on all of us and we can achieve this only when we follow the personal safety and social distancing guidelines at all times.

DCP Ashok also put out a video to further stress on the need to avoid going out.



BOOM reached out to Mumbai Police for a comment and the story will be updated upon getting a response.

