Mission Begin Again: Maharashtra Allows Restaurants At 50% Capacity

The Government of Maharashtra has extended the lockdown till October 31, but has permitted restaurants, bars and eateries to open with 50% capacity, as part of its 'Mission Begin Again' guidelines to gradually ease the lockdown guidelines in October. The metro rail, large gatherings, cinema and movie halls, swimming pools and schools and colleges will continue to remain shut.

More focus is also being placed on mobility, with the state permitting the Pune local train services to reopen and increasing the frequency of the Mumbai locals.

This easing comes right before the festive season; but as Maharashtra exceeds 13 lakh confirmed coronavirus cases. Mumbai reported a high of 2,654 cases, bringing its tally near 2.1 lakh cases.



Here's what the latest guidelines state:



What's now to be allowed

Restaurants: Hotel, food courts and bars to be permitted to open with 50% capacity. An operating procedure will be issued in this regard All industrial and manufacturing units of non-essential items within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region All trains starting and ending in Maharashtra will be permitted to operate The frequency of the Mumbai locals will be increased. Mumbai's famed dabbawalas will now be allowed on local trains. Local train services in Pune are to restart. There will be no restriction on the flow of of oxygen-carrying vehicles to the state; nor on suppliers or manufacturers of the same.







What's not allowed



Maharashtra will continue to prohibit activities, except essential ones in containment zones.

Further, the following will also not be allowed



Swimming pools and entertainment parks Theatres and cinemas halls. Interestingly, the Centre has permitted them in its Unlock 5.0 guidelines Schools and colleges. Online education will be encouraged Metro rail Large gatherings, spanning politics, religions, sports, culture or otherwise

This order will be in effect till October 31.

The order can be found here.



