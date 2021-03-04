Explained: What India Need To Do To Qualify For World Test Championship Final

With only one Test match remaining in the India vs England series, only two countries remain in contention to book a spot in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final to be played at Lord's from June 18 to 22, 2021.

Before the start of the India vs England series, only New Zealand had qualified for the final with India, England and Australia in contention to join them. After the first three Tests, only India and Australia remain in contention.

Here's how the World Test Championship table looks like as of March 4, 2021 before the fourth Test between Indian and England

How India Can Qualify

After losing the first Test, India had to win at least two of the remaining three Tests to remain in contention which they duly did by securing commanding wins in the second and third Tests.

Virat Kohli's team lead the WTC points table with 71% PCT. To book their spot in the final, all India need to do is to not lose the final Test at Ahmedabad.

Should India win the fourth Test to complete a 3-1 series win, they will top the WTC standings with 520 points for PCT of 72.2%. A 2-1 series win would see India finish behind New Zealand with 500 points for a PCT of 69.4%.

How Australia Can Qualify

Australia will not be playing any more Test series before the WTC final and they will finish the current WTC cycle with 332 points and a PCT of 69.2%.

To make it to the WTC final, Australia have been relying on the India vs England series to work out in their favour. However, with India leading the series 2-1, the Aussies' chances of making to the final are all but over.

The only way they can qualify for the final now if if their perennial rivals England beat India in the fourth Test and draw the series 2-2.

A 2-2 series draw will mean India will end up with a maximum of 490 points for a PCT of 68.05% while England will finish with a maximum of 472 points for a PCT of 65.5%.

In this case, Australia with their better PCT, will pip India and England to the final.