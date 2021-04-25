Google Trends Tracker: Searches For Remdisivir Rises With Case Surge

What's Google search got to do with the rise in Covid19 cases in India? Well, its search data has captured India's inquiry of the drug Remdesivir.

As cases of Covid 19 have skyrocketed in the country, the search on Google for Remdesivir an antiviral, too, has swelled.

On Monday, 5 April, India had reported 1,03,558 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,25,89,067. The death toll increased by 478 to 1,65,101. Then, it was the biggest one-day rise in cases in the country ever since the pandemic began.

The search peaked from April 5 to April 11, The search peaked from 5th April until 11th April. In that period the interest in search term Remdesivir went up a little over 8 times

After dipping for 2 days on April 11 and 12 the searches for Remdesivir soared dramatically -reaching an all time high of as of 19th April 2021.

This interest is mirrored on social media which is flooded with pleas from distressed relatives and friends, desperately seeking Remdesivir for their loved ones.



While the search for Tocilizumab has grown slightly, the interest is nowhere close to Remdesivir.

