Google Down: Gmail, YouTube, Drive Inaccessible Across The World

Multiple Google services have gone down across the world in an unprecedented outage. Users are unable to access Google services like Gmail, YouTube and Drive although Google's search engine is still functioning.

According to the outage detection site Downdetector, the outage has been reported by users in Europe, the United States of America, India and South East Asia.

At the time of writing, the Google Workspace Status Dashboard shows that all Google services have been impacted by the outage.





While the desktop versions of the services are down, Google's mobile applications on Android and iOS devices are still functioning.

Some users have said that some services can be accessed in incognito mode. Others pointed out that Google services which require a login have been taken out by the outage.



The cause of the outage is yet unknown. Google has not issued a statement at the time of writing.

UPDATE: Several users have reported that Google services have come back online for them.



This is a developing story.

