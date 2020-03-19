Follow 'Janata Curfew' On Sunday, Says PM Narendra Modi: 5 Key Points

In a widely televised address to the nation on Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the citizens to practice restrain and show resolve in fighting the dreaded Coronavirus. Advocating social distancing and urging citizens to overcome complacency in their fight against the pandemic, PM Modi also reiterated some crucial advice from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH).

Here are the top 5 takeaways from his speech:

1. Janata Curfew

The Prime Minister advised the people of India to observe a self-imposed curfew or "janata curfew" on March 22, 2020 from 7 am to 9 pm. As part of this curfew, he insisted that people stay at home during this time. He also asked people to let at least 10 others know of the janata curfew, to spread the word around.

2. Emergency Task Force

He announced the creation of a COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force under the Finance Minister, who will take feedback from stakeholders and analyse every situation to take crucial decisions regarding the economy in the coming days. He stressed that this task force will work to reduce the issues being faced by the economy due to the pandemic.



3. Supporting Healthcare System

While speaking of the overburdened healthcare system, Modi requested people to avoid going to their doctors for routine checks, and consult with them over the phone if they can. He also requested that elective surgeries be put on hold for a month, until the pressure on hospitals and clinics are reduced.



4. Avoid Hoarding

"I would like to assure the citizens that to avoid the scarcity of milk, food, medicines and all other essentials we are taking major steps," said Modi. He gave this assurance as he requested people to avoiding hoarding essentials, which may in turn cause major scarcity of such products.



5. Thanking Emergency Workers

To thank those emergency workers who're helping institutions deal with increasing number of infected patients, Modi requested people to go out in their balconies at 5 pm during the Janata Curfew on March 22, and clap their hands. He also urged the state governments to inform the citizens through a siren at the appointed time.



