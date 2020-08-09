Fire At Coronavirus Facility In Vijayawada Hotel Claims 10 Lives

The fire reportedly broke out due to a short circuit on the first floor of the hotel-turned-COVID 19 Care Centre.
By - Archis Chowdhury
  |  9 Aug 2020 7:34 AM GMT
Fire At Coronavirus Facility In Vijayawada Hotel Claims 10 Lives

A major fire at a hotel-turned-Coronavirus Care Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada claimed at least 10 lives in the early hours of August 9, 2020. Around 30 people have been reportedly injured in the accident.

The fire broke out at Hotel Swarna Palace in Vijayawada, leased by a private hotel to keep COVID-19 patients.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express grief over the incident.
According to news reports, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered an in-depth inquiry into the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of deceased. The CM also took to the micro-blogging site to announce the same.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI quoted Krishna District Collector Mohammed Imtiaz as saying, "The incident took place around 5 am. Around 22 patients are being treated in hospital. We are evacuating the entire building. The reason of fire appears to be a short circuit, as per the preliminary report, but we will have to ascertain."

Around 30 COVID-19 patients along with 10 hotel staff were reportedly present when the fire broke out. AP cabinet minister Velam Palli Srinivasa Rao had also reached to inspect the spot.

Andhra Pradesh cabinet minister Velam Palli Srinivasa Rao inspecting the spot with District Collector Mohammed Imtiaz.

The incident comes days after eight people died in a fire that broke out in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private COVID-19 designated hospital in Ahmedabad early morning on August 6. According to officials, the fire was caused due to a short circuit.

