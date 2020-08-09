Fire At Coronavirus Facility In Vijayawada Hotel Claims 10 Lives

A major fire at a hotel-turned-Coronavirus Care Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada claimed at least 10 lives in the early hours of August 9, 2020. Around 30 people have been reportedly injured in the accident.

The fire broke out at Hotel Swarna Palace in Vijayawada, leased by a private hotel to keep COVID-19 patients.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express grief over the incident.

Anguished by the fire at a Covid Centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM @ysjagan Ji and assured all possible support. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2020

According to news reports , Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered an in-depth inquiry into the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of deceased. The CM also took to the micro-blogging site to announce the same.

Spoke to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji regarding the incident in Vijayawada. We are ensuring that things are under control. An ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh has been announced to the families of the deceased. My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved families & the injured. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 9, 2020





Meanwhile, news agency ANI quoted Krishna District Collector Mohammed Imtiaz as saying, "The incident took place around 5 am. Around 22 patients are being treated in hospital. We are evacuating the entire building. The reason of fire appears to be a short circuit, as per the preliminary report, but we will have to ascertain."

The incident took place around 5 am. Around 22 patients are being treated in hospital. We are evacuating the entire building. The reason of fire appears to be a short circuit, as per the preliminary report, but we will have to ascertain: Krishna DC Mohammad Imtiaz #AndhraPradesh https://t.co/9hs9dow2mV pic.twitter.com/TEVp3Xfrpt — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020

Around 30 COVID-19 patients along with 10 hotel staff were reportedly present when the fire broke out. AP cabinet minister Velam Palli Srinivasa Rao had also reached to inspect the spot.

Andhra Pradesh cabinet minister Velam Palli Srinivasa Rao inspecting the spot with District Collector Mohammed Imtiaz.



The incident comes days after eight people died in a fire that broke out in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private COVID-19 designated hospital in Ahmedabad early morning on August 6. According to officials, the fire was caused due to a short circuit.