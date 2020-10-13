Explained: The Indian Premier League Transfer Window

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League has reached the halfway mark with no teams emerging as runaway leaders. Defending champions Mumbai Indians lead the league along with Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings have endured a horror season and are second from bottom having won just two of their seven matches so far.

The IPL mid-season loan window opens on October 13 giving teams the chance to address their weaknesses and sign players on a short-term basis.

What is the IPL transfer window?

Taking a cue from football, the IPL has instated a mid-season transfer window which allows teams to loan their players to other teams, albeit with certain provisions. The transfer window was established last season allowing teams to trade uncapped players on a loan.

But what is a player loan?

Essentially, a team can sign another team's player for a set duration as agreed by both teams. During this time the player will play for the team that has loaned him but he'll still be contracted to his parent team. In the IPL, a loaned player cannot play against his parent team.

Which players can be loaned?

The IPL loan rules stipulate that any capped or uncapped Indian or foreign player who has played less than two matches can be transferred on loan. The parent team will receive a loan fee as agreed upon between the two teams. Half of the loan amount has to be paid within a week of the player's registration with the rest withing a week of the final match of the season.

Is this like football transfer window?

Yes and no. While teams can loan players to each other, they cannot buy or sell players unlike during the football transfer window. So if the Chennai Super Kings loan Chris Lynn from the Mumbai Indians this season, he will return to the Mumbai franchise when the season ends.