Deadline To File Individual IT Returns Extended To December 31

The Income Tax Department on Saturday extended the deadline of filing individual income tax (IT) returns from November 30 to December 31. This is being done to provide additional compliance relief to taxpayers in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic. This the second extension being granted to taxpayers filing their returns for financial year 2019 - 2020 (assessment year 2020 - 2021); with the first deadline being July 31.

A few other categories of taxation returns have also been extended to January 31, 2021.

Here's what the IT Department notification states:

Taxpayers, including their partners, who are required to get their accounts audited, can now furnish their returns by January 31. The earlier deadline was October 31. Taxpayers required to furnish reports of international or domestic transactions can now furnish their returns by January 31, extended from October 31. Other taxpayers can now file their returns till December 31. This has been extended from November 30. The December 31 is also now the deadline to file audit reports for specific domestic or international transactions





For self-assessment tax

When the earlier mentioned first extension was granted by the government, taxpayers with a self-assessment tax liability of ₹1 lakh or less had up to November 30 (extended from October 31) for payment if they needed to get their accounts audited. In case an audit of their accounts was not required, such taxpayers had up to November 30 (from July 31) to pay their dues.

For these taxpayers (with a liability of less than ₹1 lakh), the deadline is now January 31 in case their accounts need audit and December 31, for other taxpayers.

