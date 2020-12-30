New Year's Eve: Mumbai, Bangalore Issue Guidelines

With New Year's Eve (NYE) being around the corner, various jurisdictions in India have imposed regional guidelines to curb celebrations on account of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

These guidelines also comes with the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus - the virus causing COVID-19 - originating in UK, of which India now has 20 cases.

Here's what the guidelines say for different cities

1. Maharashtra

Maharashtra has currently imposed a night curfew from 11 PM to 6AM in areas falling under municipal corporations till January 5.

In Mumbai, more than 35,000 police personnel are slated to be posted to maintain law and order.

Further, the Government of Maharashtra has released a specific NYE guidelines on December 28.

The guidelines strongly suggests that NYE celebrations this year take place indoors Due to the curfew, no recreational place will be allowed to function after 11PM and people cannot gather in public exceeding four Key places in Mumbai like Marine Drive, Chowpatty and Juhu Beach will not be off limits, but COVID precautions need to be followed The bursting of firecrackers will not be allowed Religious processions should not be taken out, and protocol should be observed





Further, in the hill stations of Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar, the district collector has imposed section 144 to curtail gatherings over 5 people or more.

2. Bangalore



The police commissioner of the city said that section 144 would be imposed from December 31, 6PM to January 1, 6AM.

Under this imposition:

Celebrations in public places like roads, open areas, parks and ground is prohibited Residential complexes and private clubs may hold celebrations for residents and members only In the areas of MG Road, Kormangala, Church Street, Brigade Road and Indiranagar, 'no-man zones' will be created Only those with advance bookings will be allowed into pubs and restaurants Flyovers will be banned for traffic. Unnecessary loitering, traveling and biking would not be allowed





Karnataka had issued night curfew on December 23, from 10PM to 6AM, but scrapped it a day later.

Other cities are are also scheduled to issue guidelines soon.