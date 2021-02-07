Glacier Burst In Uttarakhand's Chamoli; Over 150 Reported Missing

A glacier burst in Raini village of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on the morning of February 7 has resulted in flash flooding, putting in danger the lives of people living along the banks of river Dhauli Ganga.

According to a tweet from the official handle of Trivendra Singh Rawat, chief minister of Uttarakhand, 140 workers of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and 17 workers of Rishi Ganga Power project site are reportedly missing. High alert has been sounded from Chamoli to Haridwar.

Rawat, on Sunday, tweeted the emergency number for the disaster operations.

Anyone requiring help can contact following emergency numbers -

1070, 1905 and 9557444486.



I thank state's population in the affected regions for their cooperation and request everyone to maintain calm & not share unverified information on various platforms. #Uttarakhand — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) February 7, 2021

According to news reports, a glacier broke off in Chamoli's Joshimath on February 7 causing a massive flood in Dhauli Ganga river, one of the six source streams of river Ganga. The reports further state that over 150 workers at the site of Rishi Ganga Power project situated in the Raini village are missing.

Meanwhile, rescue teams have reached the site and started the rescue operations. According to the chief minister's tweet, two bodies have been recovered so far.

Police, SDRF, Army & ITBP teams are already doing their best to save lives of the workers at both the construction sites, affected by the disaster. Two bodies have already been recovered & we are doing our best to lessen the damage caused by the disaster. #Uttarakhand — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) February 7, 2021

A 30-bed hospital has also been readied at Joshimath for treatment of the injured.

Medical teams have been rushed to the affected site. 30 bed hospital has been kept ready at Joshimath for dealing with this emergency. Hospitals in Srinagar, Rishikesh, Jollygrant and Dehradun are on standby. We are doing our best to deal with this disaster. #Uttarakhand — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) February 7, 2021

Rawat has meanwhile tweeted and informed that flood situation is under control as of now. His tweet reads: "Currently no additional water flows are being reported & there is no flood situation anywhere. Water from the affected site has reached beyond Nandprayag and river was flowing 1 meter above normal levels. No loss has been reported from villages along Alaknanda."

Chamoli police has also tweeted videos of rescue works being carried out at Tapovan, where the flash floods have hit hard.



