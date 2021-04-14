CBSE Postpones Class 12 Exams, Cancels Class 10 Exams

The Ministry of Education has postponed the Class 12 and cancelled the Class 10 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams nationwide owing to the increasing COVID-19 cases in the country. India reported over 1.83 lakh cases in the last 24 hours, the highest reported so far.



After a meeting held with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Education reached this decision. Union Minister Dr. RP Nishank took to Twitter to announce the decisions taken in this high-level meeting.

Today Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji chaired a high-level meeting to review the examinations to be held at various levels in view of the developing Corona situation. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2021

The class 12 exams scheduled between May 4 to June 14 have been postponed and a new date will be announced after a review meeting will be held on June 1 to understand the situation in the country. The government will provide a 15-day notice period before commencing the new exams.

Class 10 exams which were scheduled on the same dates have, however, been cancelled. The Board will design a criterion model on the basis of which the class 10 marksheets will be designed. If any student has any grievances with the way their marks have been calculated, can appear for an exam as and when it will be feasible and conducive for the Board to conduct one.

This decision comes a day after Maharashtra announced that it is postponing its Class 10 and 12 examinations. State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had appealed to CBSE, ICSE, and Cambridge board to also review their decisions about the board exams.

Even Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Ministry to delay the exams as cases in Delhi have been steadily on the rise. He later congratulated the move after the announcement by the Ministry of Education.

I am glad that the exams have been cancelled/postponed. This is a great relief for lakhs of students and their parents. https://t.co/kYq2UtSPdN — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 14, 2021



















