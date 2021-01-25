Bangladesh Military Contingent To Participate In India's 72nd Republic Day Parade

A 122-member contingent containing troops from the Bangladeshi army, air force and navy will participate in India's 72nd Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on January 26, 2021.

2021 marks 50 years since Bangladesh gained independence following the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. According to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, a majority of the Bangladeshi troops belong to East Bengal Regiments and Field Artillery Regiments that fought in the 1971 war.

Together we Fought,Together we March



122 member-strong tri-service Bangladesh Armed Forces contingent depart by special C-17 to participate in Republic Day Parade 2021!



All eyes on 26 Jan for a splendid display!

The Bangladesh regiment will be led by Col Mohatsim Hyder Chaudhary. Speaking to ANI, Col Chaudhary said, "We feel (that there is a) great responsibility assigned to us to have a very good show, men with me are very much excited. It's a very good experience (for us) and fortunately, the way we march is very similar to that of the Indian contingent."

First 10 rows of India's 72nd Republic Day Parade led by Bangladesh Armed Forces Contingent march smartly at the full dress rehearsal in New Delhi



Watch the live telecast here on 26 Jan, 10:00 AM BST

This is the third instance of foreign military troops being invited to participate in India's Republic Day celebrations.

In 2016, a 76-member contingent of the French Army participated in the Republic Day parade when the then French President Francois Hollande was invited as the Chief Guest.

In 2017, a 149 members of the UAE military took part in the parade with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan invited as the Chief Guest.