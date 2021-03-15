Assembly Elections 2021: Here Is When Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal And Puducherry Vote

In less than two weeks time, 18.6 crore registered electors in four states and one Union Territory will vote for a new legislative assembly in their respective states.

Assembly elections will be held in the states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal along with the Union Territory of Puducherry from March 27 to April 29 with the counting of votes to be done on May 2.

Elections will be held in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6.

Voting for the West Bengal assembly will be done in eight phases with the first phase on March 27 and the final phase on April 29.

Assam will witness voting in three phases with first phase on March 27 and the final phase on April 6.

Assam





Image Courtesy: Election Commission of India



Elections for the 126 seats in Assam will be held over three phases. Voting in the first phase will cover 47 constituencies and will be held on March 27. In the second phase, voting in 39 constituencies will be done on April 1 with voting in the remaining 40 seats to be done on April 6.

Poll Event

Phase 1 (47 ACs)

Phase 2 (39 ACs)

Phase 3 (40 ACs)

Polling Day

March 27

April 1

April 6

Counting Day

May 2

May 2

May 2







Kerala

Image Courtesy: Election Commission of India



Voting for all 140 constituencies in Kerala will be held on April 6.

Poll Event

Single Phase (140 ACs)

Polling Day

April 6

Counting Day

May 2







Tamil Nadu

Image Courtesy: Election Commission of India



Voting for all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 6.

Polling Event

Single Phase (234 ACs)

Polling Day

April 6

Counting Day

May 2







West Bengal

Image Courtesy: Election Commission of India



Elections for the 294-seat West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases. 30 constituencies will vote in the first phase on March 30, 30 in the second phase on April 1, 31 in the third phase on April 6, 44 in the fourth phase on April 10, 45 in the fifth phase on April 17, 43 in the sixth phase on April 22, 36 in the seventh phase on April 26 and 35 in the final phase on April 29.

Polling Event

Phase 1 (30 ACs)

Phase 2 (30 ACs)

Phase 3 (31 ACs)

Phase 4 (44 ACs)

Phase 5 (45 ACs)

Phase 6 (43 ACs)

Phase 7 (36 ACs)

Phase 8 (35 ACs)

Polling Day

March 27

April 1

April 6

April 10

April 17

April 22

April 26

April 29

Counting Day

May 2

May 2

May 2

May 2

May 2

May 2

May 2

May 2



Puducherry





The Puducherry legislative assembly has 33 of which 30 seats are voted for by the voters with representatives for the remaining three seats nominated by the Central Government. Puducherry will vote for all 30 seats on April 6.