Arnab Goswami's Arrest: What Is The Case All About?

Arnab Goswami, owner and editor-in-chief of Republic TV was taken into custody by Maharashtra police officials on Wednesday in connection to a two-year-old alleged abetment to suicide case. Goswami was picked up a team of Raigad police from his house in Mumbai and taken to Raigad to be interrogated.

Goswami was arrested along with two others identified as Feroz Sheikh and Nitesh Sarda - also named in the suicide note left by an interior designer and architect Anvay Naik and his mother. Naik and his mother are said to have taken the extreme step after allegedly blaming Goswami, Sheikh and Sarda for not clearing their dues owed to him, for work done for each of their companies. Following the incident, Naik's wife Akshata pursued the case and also filed a complaint against Goswami and published multiple videos on social media, pleading the state government for help.

Who was Anvay Naik and what was the case?

In May 2018, Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik, were found dead at their home in Alibaug. Naik was the managing director of Concorde Designs Private Limited and is survived by his wife Akshata and daughter.

The Raigad police investigating the case reportedly said it was likely that Anvay first strangulated his mother and later killed himself by hanging. During investigation, the police found a suicide note written in English where Anvay blamed owners of three companies for not paying his dues, forcing him and his mother to take the extreme step.

The three people named in the suicide were Arnab Goswami of Republic TV, Feroz Shaikh of IcastX and Skimedia and Neetish Sarda of Smartworks, all owners of companies for which Naik's firm did some projects. Naik in his note detailed the money owed by each firm - Republic TV owed him Rs 83 lakh and the other two firms owed him Rs 4 crore and Rs 55 lakh respectively.

In April 2019, the local Raigad police investigating the case filed a summary report claiming they did not find enough evidence to support the allegations against Goswami and the two other accused named in the note. Following this, Anvay's wife Akshata and daughter Adnya took to social media to post videos, blaming the then Bharatiya Janata Party ruling Maharashtra state government for not pursuing a case against Goswami.

In May 2020, months after a Congress-NCP and Shiv Sena alliance formed the state government in Maharashtra, Congress took up the issue on Twitter and tweeted a video made by Akshata, asking for an investigation against Goswami.

On May 26, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also tweeted that he had ordered a re-investigaton into the case.

Adnya Naik had complained to me that #AlibaugPolice had not investigated non-payment of dues from #ArnabGoswami's @republic which drove her entrepreneur father & grandmom to suicide in May 2018. I've ordered a CID re-investigation of the case.#MaharashtraGovernmentCares — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) May 26, 2020

"FABRICATING FACTS, 90 PERCENT OF ALL AMOUNTS DUE SETTLED : REPUBLIC TV"

Republic TV on May 7, issued a statement denying all charges about Goswami not paying dues and thereby abetting Naik's suicide. Calling Akshata's allegations false and unfounded, Republic TV said the case was closed because Akshata failed "to provide any evidence to back allegations" and added that 90 per cent of the dues had been settled. The channel further accused Akshata Naik and Adnya Naik for refusing to meet with Republic for a full and final settlement and that the Naiks were asking Republic to make payments to third party vendors, contradicting the contractual clauses.

The channel also alleged that Congress leaders sharing the video was a "vindictive" attempt by the political party against Republic "for functioning as an independent news network". Read the old statement here

Following Goswami's arrest on Wednesday, the channel reiterated its stance and released a statement claiming, "Arnab Goswami's arrest in a mocked up suicide case is an attempt to regurgigate a closed case in a motivated, malice-ridden and vindictive attempt to punish Republic Media Network for speaking truth to power"

#IndiaWithArnab | Arnab Goswami's arrest has been made part of a larger vindictive exercise against an independent journalist & news network. This is to bring to light real facts on unfounded allegations in a closed case based on which #ArnabGoswami was assaulted & arrested — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020









WHAT IS THE CURRENT STATUS OF THE CASE?

The Maharashtra police has on November 4, 2020 arrested all three people named in the suicide note, Goswami, Shaikh and Sarda. Indian Express quoted Sanjay Mohite, Inspector General, Konkan Range confirming the arrest and saying, "Arnab Goswami is currently being taken to Raigad. He shall be interrogated by the investigating officer and the further course of action will be decided accordingly."

Anvay's wife Akshata and daughter Adnya have held a press conference thanking the state government and claimed that Republic is wrong in claiming that all the dues have been paid.

IS THE CASE LINKED TO THE RECENT TRP CASE AGAINST REPUBLIC TV?

No, this is a case filed in Raigad and being investigated by the Local Crime Branch of Raigad police. This case has no connection to the recent case filed by the Mumbai police against Republic TV for allegedly bribing officials of a TV ratings firm for boosting TRPs of the channel.

While a team from Mumbai police crime branch was present today to arrest Goswami, it was an assistance team since the jurisdiction of the accused's residence is under Mumbai police limits. All three accused -- Goswami, Shaikh and Sarda -- were arrested by joint teams of Mumbai police crime branch officials and Raigad police from Worli, Jogeshwari and Kandivali.

Recent Cases Against Arnab Goswami and Republic TV by Mumbai police

Mumbai police, Maharashtra govt and Arnab Goswami led Republic TV have been involved in a war of words, FIRs and legal cases since the last few months. The Mumbai police first registered a case against the channel and five others for an alleged pay for TRP boost scam. The channel denied all the allegations and also aired a show that claimed several Mumbai police officers were allegedly against Police Commissioner Parambir Singh which led to another FIR against Goswami and the major chunk of Republic's editorial team.

The channel has also been named in an FIR which alleges they communalised various incidents in the city and Maharashtra including migrant labourers protest outside Bandra station and the lynching of three people including two sadhus in Palghar district.



Recently, Shiv Sena leaders moved two breach of privilege motions in the legislative assembly and legislative council respectively against Arnab Goswami. Read BOOM's story on the same here







