Air India Flight Skids Off Runway At Calicut, Splits In Two

An Air India Express flight from Dubai to Kozhikode crashed after landing on the runway on Friday night.
By - BOOM
  |  7 Aug 2020 4:07 PM GMT
An Air India Express flight from Dubai crashed after landing at Kozhikode International Airport on Friday night. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Air India Express flight AXB1344 with 191 people on board skid off the runway and fell 35 feet down a slope before breaking into two pieces. Malappuram district collector K Gopalakrishnan told the media that 17 passengers have been pronounced dead so far. The death toll may likely increase.

An Air India statement noted that no fire has been reported on the Boeing 737 aircraft. The 191 people on board include 174 passengers, 10 Infants, two pilots and five cabin crew. The airline said that the injured are being taken to hospitals near the airport.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri has said that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will conduct an enquiry into the crash. Initial images emerging from the scene of the crash shows the front portion of the aircraft separated from the rest of the aircraft. The Kozhikode airport has a tabletop runway which has a significant drop at the end of the runway.

Rajya Sabha MP KJ Alphons tweeted that one of the pilots died in the crash.

National Disaster Response Force teams are being rushed to the airport to help with rescue and relief efforts.

The Kozhikode International Airport was partly closed from 1 pm to 6 pm everyday for a period of four months from October 2019 for maintenance and taxiway-related works, according to a 2019 report in The Hindu. The maintenance works were taken up to prepare the runway for operating wide-bodied aircrafts operated by Emirates Airways and Air India.

This is the second crash involving an Air India Express flight after the deadly 2010 Air India Express Flight 812 crash in Mangalore which claimed the lives of 158 people including all six crew members.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai is operating helplines to provide updates and information to families of those affected by the crash. Here are the numbers: 056 546 3903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575.

Relatives of passengers on board can contact the helpline set up by the Malappuram Collectorate at 0483 - 2736320, the Kozhikode Collectorate at 0495 - 2376901 and the Airport Control Room at 0483 - 2719493.


Updated On: 2020-08-07T23:59:15+05:30
