A video showing a worm inside a capsicum is being shared online with a false and alarmist claim that it shows the world's tiniest poisonous snake. BOOM found that the insect is a roundworm or nematode, which is non-venomous in nature.

The 2-minute long video shows a person digging out the thread-like white coloured insect from inside a capsicum.

It is being shared with the caption, "It is referred to as the *world's tiniest poisonous snake and its often found inside Green Pepper.* Pls always cut open your green pepper *before you embark on use even if it's for grinding because it is poisonous even when used for salad."













We found that the video was viral in 2019 as well with the same claim. See posts here and here.





BOOM found that the insect is a nematode, also known as a roundworm, and is not poisonous.

We reached out to Prof. Mukhtar Ahmad Khan, Chairman, Department of Zoology at Aligarh Muslim University, who confirmed that the viral claims were false. "It is not a snake. It seems to be a nematode, which is not poisonous in nature," he said while adding that the nematology section of the university would provide a detailed report about the insect. This article will be updated when the report arrives.

Prof Khan added that all poisons, whether from a cobra or any other snake are organic and lose their potency once they are heated. He further assured that "there was nothing to worry about" as regards to the health effects of nematodes.

Apart from plants and crops, nematodes are found in deserts, soil, swamps, oceans, and other marine environments. Their species are in the millions, and they mostly feed on fungi, bacteria, and plants. According to the American Phytopathological Society, most species of nematodes have no effect on humans. While some nematodes release bacteria to help encourage plant growth, others feed on insects and control pests in crops. The Asian Journal of Pharmaceutics advises proper washing and disinfecting of vegetables before consumption in order to avoid transmission of nematodes larvae.







