No, This Video Does Not Show Kamala Harris Criticising Modi Government

A video of a journalist slamming the Modi-government and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in a speech made at the Michigan City Council, is being shared on social media falsely claiming it shows United States Vice President Kamala Harris.



The video where the woman calls the RSS a para-military extremist group inspired by Nazis and calls the Modi-government authoritarian, is being shared misidentifying the woman as VP Harris.

The clip is going viral with a false claim that it shows Harris criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The Hindi caption with the video translates to, "Listen what Kamala Harris said about Modi".

(Original Text in Hindi: सुने क्या कहा कमला हैरिस ने मोदी के बारे में)





Fact Check

BOOM watched the video and noticed a logo present in the right corner of the video which has "LTV" written on it. The video carried a watermark named "The Live TV" too.

Taking a cue from this, we did a keyword search on Facebook and found a page named The Live TV carrying the same logo on its profile picture. When we checked the page thoroughly, we found a longer version of the video which was uploaded on November 19, 2021.

The woman seen in the video is Vijaylakshmi Nadar. When we searched about Vijaylakshmi Nadar on the internet we found that she is the Bureau Chief of a US-based news outlet 'The India Observer'.

We found the same video uploaded on a YouTube channel named The India Observer on October 22, 2021. The caption with the video reads as, "Vijaylakshmi Nadar, Bureau Chief, The India Observer speech in Michigan City Council".

The timestamp with the video states that the video is from a Troy City Council Meeting happened on October 11, 2021.

We also found a tweet from 2021 posted by a twitter account with Vijaylakshmi Nadar's name. The tweet carries a video where Nadar can be seen making similar statements against the Modi-government.

The caption with the video reads as, "Hindu Swayam Sevak (HSS), international wing of the RSS, under the garb of celebrating Indian festivals, is not only spreading Hindutva in the US, but is also pushing the notion that all is well in India. Speaking at Canton, Michigan, to expose the deviousness of it all".

Hindu Swayam Sevak (HSS), international wing of the RSS,under the garb of celebrating Indian festivals, is not only spreading Hindutva in the US, but is also pushing the notion that all is well in India. Speaking at Canton, Michigan, to expose the deviousness of it all pic.twitter.com/VmW1ZzUYNl — Vijaylakshmi Nadar (@vijnad) October 16, 2021

