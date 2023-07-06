An old video of an Apple store in Bordeaux, France being looted in December 2018 is being shared with as recent linking it to the riots in the county last week.

An Apple store was damaged during the recent protests in Strasbourg, France when protesters were seen smashing the windows of the store on June 30, 2023. However, the viral video does not show the same Apple store or same location.

Widespread riots broke out in France last week after a 17-year-old boy of Algerian heritage was shot dead by a police officer at a traffic stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on June 27, 2023.

In the 13 seconds video, a group of people are seen entering the store during the night and stealing the phones present on the shelf. The viral video is being shared on Twitter with the caption, "The looting of an Apple store in France."







The same video is also being shared in French, with the caption when translated reads, "The Apple store in Bordeaux was looted."





Mojo Story in a video report on an Apple store being looted in France also had visuals of the 2018 video at the bottom frame along with visuals from the recent looting of an Apple store in Strasbourg on the top frame.





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the incident in the viral video is old from December 2018, when an Apple store in Bordeaux, France was looted during the day. The recent incident of an Apple store being looted during the unrest was in Strasbourg, France during the day.

We found a Huffington Post video report from December 2018 with the same visuals when we ran a keyword search. The video was uploaded on December 9, 2018, with the caption when translated reads, "The Bordeaux Apple store looted during the excesses of yellow vests"

We can see some people wearing yellow vests as in the viral video. The yellow vest protesters in 2018 started after French President Emmanuel Macron had announced a green tax on fuel.

Sud Ouest, a French daily reported on the same incident of the looting of an Apple store in Bordeaux on December 9, 2018, during a Yellow vest protest. The Bordeaux rally saw numerous scenes of violence and clashes between demonstrators and police with 38 wounded reported Sud Ouest.

The recent attack on an Apple store was reported in Strasbourg, France, during the day when protesters were seen smashing the windows of the store on June 30, 2023.

🔴DIRECT- Le Apple Store de Strasbourg à été pris pour cible, plusieurs iPhone et autres appareils ont été dérobé. pic.twitter.com/wmmW7s48bS — La Presse Libre (@LaPresseLibre_) June 30, 2023

A group of youths gathered at another entrance to an Apple store in Strasburg, France, outside the mall, and began to vandalise it according to witnesses reported France 24 on June 30, 2023.



