A post claiming that France has banned citizens from 57 Muslim countries after the recent riots in the country is false and no such announcement has been made by the French government. The post also goes on to falsely claim that Indian citizens have been exempt from the ban.

Widespread riots had broken out in France after a 17-year-old boy of Algerian heritage was shot dead by a police officer at a traffic stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on June 27, 2023.

The caption of the viral post reads, "*Big Breaking News : France has banned visas and passports of people from all 57 Muslim countries in the world except India."





Click here to view



The same false claim is being shared on Twitter.





Click here to view

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral claim is false and the French government has not banned citizens from 57 Muslim countries from entering the country while exempting Indian citizens.

We ran a keyword search and did not find any credible news outlets reporting on any such ban by France. Also, we did not find any official announcement by the French government on banning citizens from 57 Muslim countries.

The official Twitter account of the French Embassy in India also has not put out any such announcement or notification on travel restrictions on citizens from Muslim countries. BOOM reached out to the French Embassy in India, the article will be updated upon receiving a response.

Even on the official website for visas in France, we did not find any information on restrictions on citizens from Muslim countries as mentioned in the viral post.





Click here to view

BOOM reached out to The France 24 Observers who also dismissed the viral claim.



