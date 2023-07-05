A photo showing a woman wearing an Amnesty International sign that reads 'My pussy is open for refugees', is digitally edited, as the original sign said 'My door is open for refugees.'

The morphed photo is being falsely linked to the recent unrest in France, which has been in the throes of widespread riots in the past week, after the fatal shooting of a 17-year old boy of Algerian descent, at a traffic signal.

However, BOOM found that the original photo is from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada at a rally in support of Syrian refugees, in 2015.

The morphed photo is being shared as part of a collage with another image. The second photo shows cars engulfed in flames as firefighters can be seen in the foreground.

The image is being shared by several right-wing users in India linking France's stance on refugees to the recent riots.

You offered.

They accepted.



If the lady in the photo below is watching it all unfold on her television, I hope she (and all Iøsers like her) is/are happy.



She has helped weaken, if not bring down, a great nation.#FranceRiots #FranceHasFallen #FranceOnFire pic.twitter.com/s8QyFYNECF — विष्णुगुप्त उवाच (@vishnuguptuvach) July 2, 2023

Click here to view an archive of the tweet.





Play stupid games and win stupid prizes. pic.twitter.com/C8U8rgffyO — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) July 3, 2023

Click here and here to view an archive of the tweet.





FACT CHECK

﻿BOOM found that the viral image has been morphed and has no connection to France. The Amnesty International sign in the original photo said 'My door is open for refugees'.

The photo was taken in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada in October 2015 at a rally in support of Syrian refugees.

Since then, the image has been doctored and photoshopped and has been used in anti-immigration rhetoric across the world.

A variation of the morphed sign says 'My legs are open for refugees'.

Lasia Kretzel, the reporter who shot the image, called out far-right pro-Brexit leader Nigel Farage in July 2018 for sharing the morphed image.

.@Nigel_Farage

1) I am the original photographer of this image which was edited, subsequently retweeted by you, and has since removed from your feed. Here are the real facts of this photograph. pic.twitter.com/Tu59dMtkNt — Lasia Kretzel (@rhymeswpretzel) July 16, 2018

Kretzel, who worked with Saskatoon based CKOM News when the photo was taken, also shared a screenshot of the article containing the real image. The screenshot shows the original sign saying, 'My door is open for refugees'.





.@Nigel_Farage

4) A woman, whose name I do not know, was wearing an Amnesty International pre-made sign around her neck which, in the original photo, read "My door is open for refugees." pic.twitter.com/Q5IxInSWXi — Lasia Kretzel (@rhymeswpretzel) July 16, 2018

Click here to view an archive.

The original article dated September 6, 2015 by CKOM News, no longer has the same image as the featured image in the story.



We also found an article by The Canadian Press that debunked the image after Kretzel called out Farage.

The second photo in the collage showing cars enveloped by flames as firefighters are seen working in the foreground is a Reuters photo that was taken in Nanterre, France last week. Click here to view.















