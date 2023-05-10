An old video showing a Bangladeshi cleric delivering an inciteful speech against Hindus in Bangladesh's Dinajpur district is circulating with false claims that the incident happened in Uttar Pradesh's Dasna recently.

In the video, the cleric makes inciting comments asking Hindus to read the Kalma, convert to Islam and apologise to the Prophet. He further warns Hindus of receiving improper last rites if not for conversion to Islam.

The same video was tweeted by Kreately, a right wing news outlet as a recent speech delivered in Bangladesh.

BOOM ran a Hindi keywords search on Facebook and found that the video has been circulating since 2021.





In the video, the cleric can be heard saying in Hindi, "Today we have gathered here in Bangladesh's Dinajpur district after the Friday prayers."

Narsinghanand Saraswati at the beginning of the speech and says that Muslims are ready to sacrifice their lives for the provocative speech against their religion and Prophet Muhammad The cleric targets Yati

Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, chief of the Dasna Devi temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, is accused of delivering hate speeches against Muslims and openly calling for violence against them. The Hindu seer abused the Prophet in a provocative speech in April, 2021.

In a religious conclave, Dharam Sansad , held in Haridwar in December, 2021, Yati had given open calls for Muslim genocide in India. Yati, along with other right wing politicians, is facing trial for allegedly violating prohibitory orders and inciting communal violence.

BOOM Bangladesh confirmed that the followers of the cleric, pictured in white turbans, are followers of the sect called Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat. On looking for Islamic preachers in Dinajpur and Northern parts of Bangladesh, we found that the cleric is Dr Syed Irshad Ahmed Al Bukhari.

We found the extended video of the speech (7.16 minutes duration) uploaded on the YouTube channel of 'Dr Syed Irshad Ahmed Al Bukhari' on April 30, 2021.