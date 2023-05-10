2021 Video Of Hate Speech By Bangladesh Preacher Peddled As Uttar Pradesh
BOOM found that the video shows a two-year-old speech by a preacher named Syed Irshad Bukhari in Dinajpur, Bangladesh.
An old video showing a Bangladeshi cleric delivering an inciteful speech against Hindus in Bangladesh's Dinajpur district is circulating with false claims that the incident happened in Uttar Pradesh's Dasna recently.
In the video, the cleric makes inciting comments asking Hindus to read the Kalma, convert to Islam and apologise to the Prophet. He further warns Hindus of receiving improper last rites if not for conversion to Islam.
The same video was tweeted by Kreately, a right wing news outlet as a recent speech delivered in Bangladesh.
BOOM Bangladesh confirmed that the followers of the cleric, pictured in white turbans, are followers of the sect called Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat. On looking for Islamic preachers in Dinajpur and Northern parts of Bangladesh, we found that the cleric is Dr Syed Irshad Ahmed Al Bukhari.
