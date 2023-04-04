An animated video showing a shark attacking a ship in the middle of the sea is viral with false claims that it shows a real incident where a shark destroyed a ship in Canada recently.

BOOM found that the video has been created by a digital creator using computer generated 3D animation. The video shows a furious shark breaking a ship into two parts in the middle of the sea. The video appears to have been captured from another ship which is later hit by the debris of the destroyed ship. The video is widely viral on Facebook with the caption, “Really Fish attack from Canada”. Watch the video here and here.





Several users also posted the video as YouTube shorts with the same claim.





Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search on Google with the keyframes from the video which led us to a Twitter profile of a 3D artist featuring the same video. On March 10, 2023 the video was originally posted by user ‘@AlekseyN11’ on Twitter. He captioned the video as, “I'm finally done! #megalodon #meg #animation #digitalart #CGI #3D”



The Twitter bio of the account reads as “3D artist/ 3D designer” The same video was also posed as a reel on March 9 on Instagram and as YouTube shorts on the artist’s channel.













We noticed that several such computer generated videos were posed on Aleksey’s YouTube channel and Instagram account. According to the Instagram account, the user is a digital creator.





On April 4, the user posted an animation of Godzilla,attacking the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco on his Instagram account. Additionally, upon keywords search we were unable to find any reports of shipwreck incident which happened in Canada recently. The Florida Museum yearly documents shark attack incidents worldwide on their site as 'International shark attack file'. The 2022’s summary report can be read here. BOOM has reached out to the digital creator Aleksey for a comment; the article will be updated as and when we get a response.













